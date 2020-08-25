1/1
Irene Plawecki
Irene Plawecki

Northville - Passed away August 25, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Edmund. Loving mother of Ron (Janet), Linda (John) James, and Greg. Cherished grandmother of Bryan (Aimee), Steven (Erin), Grant (Amy) James, and Sarah (Jared) Madden. Proud great-grandmother of Cayden, Kiera, Bryce, Kylee, and Jude. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd.) on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. Her funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
(248) 348-1233
