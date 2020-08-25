Irene Plawecki
Northville - Passed away August 25, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Edmund. Loving mother of Ron (Janet), Linda (John) James, and Greg. Cherished grandmother of Bryan (Aimee), Steven (Erin), Grant (Amy) James, and Sarah (Jared) Madden. Proud great-grandmother of Cayden, Kiera, Bryce, Kylee, and Jude. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd.) on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. Her funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com