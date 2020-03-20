|
Irene Ridella
Warren - March 19, 2020, age 97. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Gregory (Donna), John, William (Laura) and Stephen. Devoted grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of two. Sister of the late Stephen Roman and late Elizabeth Yakubisin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Immediate family-only funeral service will take place on Monday, March 23, 2020, 10am, at St. Basil Byzantine Catholic Church in Sterling Heights. A memorial liturgy and gathering will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Irene's honor to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Please share memories with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020