Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Siedlik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Siedlik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Siedlik In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Irene

Siedlik

October 22, 1929 - October 10, 2018

Beloved wife of Robert for 68 years. Loving mother of Mark (Sherry) Siedlik, Denise (Jeff) Berthiaume, David (Cathy) Siedlik.

Adored grandmother of Lauren

(Eric) Bryan, Matthew, Rachel,

and Caroline Siedlik.

Cherished great-grandmother of Easton, Eva, and Carter Bryan.

Loving sister of George

(Shirley) Chora.

It's been a year since God called you home, and not a day goes by that we don't think about you and miss you.

Your loving family



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.