Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Irene Tochman Obituary
Irene Mary Tochman, age 90, passed into eternal life on Nov 11, 2019. Beloved wife of William for 70 years. Loving mother of Mark (Nancy), Lisa (Jack), and Lori (Kevin). Cherished grandmother of six and great grandmother of one. Visitation Thurs Nov 14 from 3-7:30pm (Rosary at 7pm) at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Funeral Mass Fri Nov 15 at 11am (in state at 10:30am) at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Northville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to or Angela Hospice.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
