Irene Virginia Bartus
Bellbrook, OH - Bartus, Irene Virginia, age 95, of Bellbrook, OH, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born October 11, 1924 to Agnes (Malys) and Frank Markowicz in Detroit, MI. Cherished wife of the late Edward. Beloved mother of Deborah (Gary) Ross and Tamara (Timothy) Waller. Proud grandma of Angela Ross, Scott (Kylee) Waller, Joseph Waller, Lindsay Waller and great-grandma of Ainsley. Dearest sister of the late Henry and Edwin Markowicz and many sisters and a brother of her beloved husband Edward. Dear sister-in-law of Veronica Markowicz. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home~Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia (E. of Levan) Thursday 3pm-8pm. Funeral Service Friday, In-State 10:30am , Mass 11am St. Rafka Maronite Catholic Church 32765 Lyndon, Livonia. Interment 3pm St. Hedwig Catholic Cemetery, Dearborn Heights. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer's Association
