1/1
Irene Virginia Bartus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Virginia Bartus

Bellbrook, OH - Bartus, Irene Virginia, age 95, of Bellbrook, OH, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born October 11, 1924 to Agnes (Malys) and Frank Markowicz in Detroit, MI. Cherished wife of the late Edward. Beloved mother of Deborah (Gary) Ross and Tamara (Timothy) Waller. Proud grandma of Angela Ross, Scott (Kylee) Waller, Joseph Waller, Lindsay Waller and great-grandma of Ainsley. Dearest sister of the late Henry and Edwin Markowicz and many sisters and a brother of her beloved husband Edward. Dear sister-in-law of Veronica Markowicz. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home~Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia (E. of Levan) Thursday 3pm-8pm. Funeral Service Friday, In-State 10:30am , Mass 11am St. Rafka Maronite Catholic Church 32765 Lyndon, Livonia. Interment 3pm St. Hedwig Catholic Cemetery, Dearborn Heights. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer's Association. Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved