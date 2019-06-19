Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke Road
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Iride Fiorini Melotti Obituary
Iride Fiorini Melotti

- - Iride Fiorini Melotti, age 98 June 14, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Dante Melotti. Loving mother of Dante Melotti, Jr. and David (Cynthia) Melotti. Cherished grandmother of Dante III (Julie) and Nathan (Caryn). Great-grandmother of 6. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds) Wednesday, June 19th, 3-8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Road, Bloomfield Hills, Thursday, June 20th, 11am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10:30am. Memorials appreciated to Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan, Christ Child Society of Northern Michigan, Little Traverse Conservancy, or St. Elizabeth Briarbank.

Obituary & Condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 19, 2019
