Iris M. Leinweber, age 93, passed away March 23, 2020. She was born November 24, 1926 in Oklahoma City, OK, but moved to Highland Park, Michigan where she lived until attending U of M Nursing School. Nurses were needed during WWII and after. U of M is where she met her husband Tom. Beloved wife of 57 years, to the late Captain Thomas Leinweber. Loving mother of Gail (late son-in-law Ralph) Geromette and Jill (Mark) McLocklin. Dear Grandma of Ashley, Kristi (Mick), Courtney, Connor, Jennifer, Matthew, and many nieces and nephews. A longtime resident of Punta Gorda, Florida and cottage in Lewiston, Michigan. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to U of M Nursing School, a Veterans Organization or P.A.W.s. www.Kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020