Iris Naomi Tulk Spencer
Bloomfield Hills - Iris Naomi Tulk Spencer, a wonderful woman that was very loved, will be terribly missed. She died on April 15, 2019. Our "Nana," as she liked to be called by her grandchildren. Born on June 14, 1930 in Welland, Ontario, she graduated from Welland High School, married and was a wife for 60 years to her hometown sweetheart Robert Spencer in 1947. After he returned home from WWII, she supported him through Syracuse University engineering school, graduating in 1950. She was very proud of her Welsh ethnicity and would marvel at its Celtic mysticism. Iris had a big personality and was the consummate volunteer throughout her life, from Girl Scout leader, president of the New York Jaycees, delegate and past president for the Bloomfield Hills Republican Party, church volunteer and library volunteer for 30 years at the Bloomfield Hills Public Library where she won volunteer of the year. Hobbies were art, reading and traveling to 6 of the 7 the continents of the world. She took extreme pride in her 6 children and is survived by Haven, Heather, Kyle, Kean and Kerry and one child predeceased, Kirk. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services are private. Memorials can be sent to the Iris N. Spencer Poetry Awards, c/o West Chester University Foundation, 202 Carter Drive, West Chester, PA 19382.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019