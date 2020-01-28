|
|
Irma K. Leppala
Irma K. Leppala, on January 27, 2020, at age 96.
Beloved wife of the late Ernest. Loving mother of Nancy Evans, Linda (James) Davis, Norman Leppala and Wayne (Carol) Leppala. Loving grandmother of 12, great grandmother of 9.
Funeral Services Saturday 12 Noon at the Thayer-Rock Funeral Home, 33603 Grand River, Farmington. Visitation Friday 3-8 pm. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Southfield or the Finnish Center Association.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020