Services
Thayer-Rock Funeral Home
33603 Grand River Ave
Farmington, MI 48335
(248) 474-4131
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thayer-Rock Funeral Home
33603 Grand River Ave
Farmington, MI 48335
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Thayer-Rock Funeral Home
33603 Grand River Ave
Farmington, MI 48335
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Leppala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma K. Leppala

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma K. Leppala Obituary
Irma K. Leppala

Irma K. Leppala, on January 27, 2020, at age 96.

Beloved wife of the late Ernest. Loving mother of Nancy Evans, Linda (James) Davis, Norman Leppala and Wayne (Carol) Leppala. Loving grandmother of 12, great grandmother of 9.

Funeral Services Saturday 12 Noon at the Thayer-Rock Funeral Home, 33603 Grand River, Farmington. Visitation Friday 3-8 pm. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Southfield or the Finnish Center Association.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -