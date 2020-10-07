1/1
Irma Ruth Fritz
Irma Ruth Fritz

Brownstown, MI - Fritz, Irma Ruth. Age 92 of Brownstown, Michigan. Devoted wife to the late Leonard. Loving mother of Karen, Eric "Randy" (Christine), Douglas (Amy), Elaine and the late Louis. Irma is survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and sadly preceded in death by 4 grandchildren. Irma was the daughter of Francis and Hilda Lee. A visitation for Irma will be held Friday October 9th, 2020 at the Allen Park Chapel Martenson Family of Funeral Homes from 1:30pm until 7:00pm with a Vigil service at 7:00pm. Memorial contributions in honor of Irma may be made to St. Paul Of The Cross Retreat Center located on Schoolcraft in Detroit, MI. https://www.stpaulretreat.org/






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
