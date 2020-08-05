1/1
Irma Szymanski
Irma Szymanski

Lincoln Park - Szymanski, Irma, age 89 of Lincoln Park, passed away August 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald Szymanski and Clarence Stanton. Dearest mother of Mona Milon and the late Dennis Stanton. Loving grandmother of David Milon Jr., Jessica (Brad) Swenson, James Stanton, and Joshua Stanton. Also survived by a daughter in law Colleen Stanton.

Visitation will take place Friday August 7, 2020 from 3-8pm, Funeral Service Saturday August 8, 2020 at 10am, at the Trenton Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd. Interment to follow at Ferndale Cemetery, Riverview. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or Habitat for Humanity. To share a memory please visit www.martenson.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
AUG
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
AUG
7
Interment
Ferndale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
