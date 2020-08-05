Irma Szymanski
Lincoln Park - Szymanski, Irma, age 89 of Lincoln Park, passed away August 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald Szymanski and Clarence Stanton. Dearest mother of Mona Milon and the late Dennis Stanton. Loving grandmother of David Milon Jr., Jessica (Brad) Swenson, James Stanton, and Joshua Stanton. Also survived by a daughter in law Colleen Stanton.
Visitation will take place Friday August 7, 2020 from 3-8pm, Funeral Service Saturday August 8, 2020 at 10am, at the Trenton Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd. Interment to follow at Ferndale Cemetery, Riverview. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and/or Habitat for Humanity.