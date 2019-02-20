|
|
Irmgard M. Fisher
- - Irmgard M. Fisher (Haase), known to many as Omi, 98, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Brookdale Farmington Hills North. Born October 30, 1920, in Schoenfeld, Germany. Omi was an avid fan of the Detroit Red Wings, enjoyed watching the Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, and up until her late 80's her favorite mode of transportation was a Schwinn bicycle. She was the wife of the late Erwin Fisher; dearest mother of the late Wolfgang and Gerd Fisher; survived by her loving daughters Marion (Robert) Pietila and Lori-Anne (Robert) Wood; loving grandchildren, Jennifer (Steve), Kristen (Brian), Hilary (DJ), Samantha, Suzzanne, Kyle and Bethany; dearest great-grandchildren Desiree, Boston and Archer; and preceded in death by her brother Franz and sister Ella. Memorial service will be held on March 30, 2019 at 11.00 a.m. at Glen Eden Memorial Park, 35667 West Eight Mile Road, Livonia, Michigan 48152. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 20, 2019