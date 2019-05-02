Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irving August
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irving August

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irving August Obituary
Irving August

Beverly Hills - Mr. Irving August, 88, of Beverly Hills, MI, died on 30 April 2019. Beloved former husband and dear friend of the late Sally Eder, Kathie August, and the late Karole August. Cherished father of David August, Diana August (Jessica Delgado), Gary (Susan) August, and Brian August. Loving Grandpa of Alexa August, Lydia August, Ari August, Mitchell August, Matthew August, and Andres August. Devoted son of the late Harold and the late Birdie August. Dear brother of the late Stanley August. SERVICES 2:00 P.M. THURSDAY, MAY 2, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Adat Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now