Irving August
Beverly Hills - Mr. Irving August, 88, of Beverly Hills, MI, died on 30 April 2019. Beloved former husband and dear friend of the late Sally Eder, Kathie August, and the late Karole August. Cherished father of David August, Diana August (Jessica Delgado), Gary (Susan) August, and Brian August. Loving Grandpa of Alexa August, Lydia August, Ari August, Mitchell August, Matthew August, and Andres August. Devoted son of the late Harold and the late Birdie August. Dear brother of the late Stanley August. SERVICES 2:00 P.M. THURSDAY, MAY 2, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Adat Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 2, 2019