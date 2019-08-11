Services
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
(248) 543-1622
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
HEBREW MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY
Irving Goldberg Obituary
Irving Goldberg

Ft. Myers, FL - Age 93, of Ft. Meyers, Florida, formerly of Michigan died August 8, 2019.

Beloved husband to the late Pauline Goldberg. Devoted father of Rochelle (Bram) Rubinstein. Loving grandfather of Jeffrey Rubinstein and Jennifer (Fiance, Matthew Resticio) Rubinstein.

Dear brother and brother-in-law to the late Harold (late Charlotte) Goldberg, late Shirley Kanarek and the late Claire Tabock. GRAVESIDE SERVICES: 12:30 pm SUNDAY at HEBREW MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY.

Arrangements entrusted with Hebrew Memorial Chapel (248) 543-1622. www.hebrewmemorial.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
