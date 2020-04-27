Services
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
(248) 543-1622
Beloved husband to the late Lillian Meisner. Devoted father of David (Pamela) Meisner, Rebecca (Bob Beskangy) Meisner, Deborah (Leonard) Weiss, Matthew (Madi) Meisner, Joseph (Gerry) Meisner and Benjamin (Risa) Meisner.

Loving grandfather of Meryl (Hector Chen) Meisner-Chen, Harry Meisner, Louie Meisner, Nathan Meisner, Herbert Meisner, Ivan Meisner, Mayer (Leah) Stein, Matthew (Tiffany) Mason, Zachary (Jesse Fetbroth) Meisner, Sonia Meisner and Andrew Meisner. Cherished brother of the late Ruby "Lois" Kahn, the late Aubrey (late Millie) Meisner and the late Rona (late Seymour) Summer. Dear brother-in-law of Edith (late Jack) Kaplan, late Samuel Shreeman and the late Louis Shreeman. FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2:00 PM TUESDAY 4/28/2020 at MACHPELAH CEMETERY. Arrangements entrusted to HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL (248) 543.1622. www.hebrewmemorial.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
