Isabel "Ibby" Hoffmann Flynn
September 3, 2020, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Dear mother of Marna Wilson (Steven), Heidi Jelasic, Jennifer "Duffy" Wineman (the late John), Martin Flynn, Frank Flynn (Julie), and Madeleine "Molly" Dorais. Loving grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 10. Sister of Maureen "Mickey" Schaefer. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Daughter of the late Martin H. and Margaret Hoffmann. Services will be held privately. Memorial tributes to the Michigan Animal Rescue League, 790 Featherstone, Pontiac, MI 48342. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.
