Isabel James Bath
Isabel James Bath

Isabel James Bath, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on November 8, 2020. Born in Highland Park, Michigan to Arthur and Marion James, Isabel graduated from Mackenzie High School in Detroit and Wayne State. She worked for the Detroit Public Schools as a school librarian. She married Cliff Bath in 1951. Isabel volunteered in her children's schools and was active in children's ministries at her church, First United Methodist Birmingham. She was a member of Chapter N of PEO. Isabel is survived by her husband, Cliff, and daughter Marianne (Jack) Conner; grand-daughters Brittany (David) Thomasson Deeg, Lauren (Christopher) Thomasson Wooden, Elizabeth (Jeff) Moore; grandson Austin Thomasson; and great-grandson James Roman Deeg. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Robert James; and daughter Susan Thomasson. A private family service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm which can be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/479007539/aeea2a42b3. Donations in her memory can be made to: Wayne State University for the benefit of the Isabel James Bath Endowed Scholarship Fund for Information Sciences; or Birmingham First Methodist Church for children's ministries. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Service
01:00 PM
https://vimeo.com/479007539/aeea2a42b3
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
