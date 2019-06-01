|
|
Israel Reyna
Detroit - Israel Reyna, 74, 5/29/2019, of Detroit Michigan. Loving dad of Yvette (Ruben) Gonzalez, Selina (Rigoberto) Reyes, Sonya (Steve) Mansour, Israel (Briss) Reyna Jr., Nyomi (Danny) Stojanovski. Beloved grandfather of Humberto, Julian, Learsi, Isreal III, Reyna, Diego, Sofia, Izael, Analise, Joaquin, Valentina and Mila. Loving companion of Phyllis Strzempek. Loving brother and uncle to many. He was a proud long time business owner of Reymar Steel International. Visitation Monday 11- 9PM at The Allen Park Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes 10915 Allen Rd. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 9:30 until time of Mass 10AM at Ste Anne de Detroit Catholic Church, 1000 Ste Anne St Detroit.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 1, 2019