Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Ste Anne de Detroit Catholic Church
1000 Ste Anne St
Detroit, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Ste Anne de Detroit Catholic Church
1000 Ste Anne St
Detroit, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Israel Reyna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Israel Reyna

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Israel Reyna Obituary
Israel Reyna

Detroit - Israel Reyna, 74, 5/29/2019, of Detroit Michigan. Loving dad of Yvette (Ruben) Gonzalez, Selina (Rigoberto) Reyes, Sonya (Steve) Mansour, Israel (Briss) Reyna Jr., Nyomi (Danny) Stojanovski. Beloved grandfather of Humberto, Julian, Learsi, Isreal III, Reyna, Diego, Sofia, Izael, Analise, Joaquin, Valentina and Mila. Loving companion of Phyllis Strzempek. Loving brother and uncle to many. He was a proud long time business owner of Reymar Steel International. Visitation Monday 11- 9PM at The Allen Park Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes 10915 Allen Rd. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 9:30 until time of Mass 10AM at Ste Anne de Detroit Catholic Church, 1000 Ste Anne St Detroit.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
Download Now