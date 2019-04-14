Services
Issie L. Goodman
Issie Goodman
Issie L. Goodman

Issie L. Goodman Obituary
Issie L. Goodman

- - Beloved husband of the late Lynne Goodman. Dear father of Steven (companion Patti Reinhard) Goodman, Rick (companion Debbie Kopinsky) Goodman and Brian Goodman. Loving grandfather of Merrick (Emily) Goodman, Shayna Goodman, Arika (Zach) Fraccaro and Mara (fiance' Dan Kelly) Goodman. Adoring great-grandfather of Ellie, Olivia, Lynden and Delainey. Devoted brother of Edith Sheffman and the late Phyllis Lenhoff. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. SERVICES SUNDAY, 4:30 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
