Dr. Ivan Louis Cotman
Detroit - Dr. Ivan louis Cotman was born April 4, 1940 to the late Louis and Marguerite Kaine Cotman in Detroit, Michigan. He was baptized and confirmed at Old St. Mary's Church in Greektown, where he attended grade school; he was a long-time member of the First Unitarian-Universalist Church of Detroit.
Ivan graduated from Detroit's Salesian High School (1958) and from Kentucky State University (1962) with majors in Social Science and English. He received an M.A. in Social Work from Clark Atlanta University in 1964 and an Ed. D from Wayne State University in 1975.
Ivan married Jeanetta Hawkins Cotman, the love of his life, on August 18, 1964. From this union three loving sons were born: Ivan, Arthur, and Amir.
Ivan transitioned on March 4, 2019 following a full and enjoyable life. In addition to his wife and sons, he leaves to cherish his memory: two daughters in law; Rene and Cassandra: four grandsons Brandon, Jacob, Gray, Amir, Jr; three granddaughters, Janae, Chloe and Allie. Visitation:Friday at J.A. Cole 16100 Schaefer Hwy. and Funeral Service at 11 am Sat @ First Unitarian Universalist Church of Detroit 4605 Cass Ave.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019