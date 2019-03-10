Services
James H Cole Home For Funerals Inc
16100 Schaefer Hwy
Detroit, MI 48235
(313) 835-3997
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First Unitarian Universalist Church
4605 Cass Ave
Detroit, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan Cotman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Ivan Louis Cotman


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. Ivan Louis Cotman Obituary
Dr. Ivan Louis Cotman

Detroit - Dr. Ivan louis Cotman was born April 4, 1940 to the late Louis and Marguerite Kaine Cotman in Detroit, Michigan. He was baptized and confirmed at Old St. Mary's Church in Greektown, where he attended grade school; he was a long-time member of the First Unitarian-Universalist Church of Detroit.

Ivan graduated from Detroit's Salesian High School (1958) and from Kentucky State University (1962) with majors in Social Science and English. He received an M.A. in Social Work from Clark Atlanta University in 1964 and an Ed. D from Wayne State University in 1975.

Ivan married Jeanetta Hawkins Cotman, the love of his life, on August 18, 1964. From this union three loving sons were born: Ivan, Arthur, and Amir.

Ivan transitioned on March 4, 2019 following a full and enjoyable life. In addition to his wife and sons, he leaves to cherish his memory: two daughters in law; Rene and Cassandra: four grandsons Brandon, Jacob, Gray, Amir, Jr; three granddaughters, Janae, Chloe and Allie. Visitation:Friday at J.A. Cole 16100 Schaefer Hwy. and Funeral Service at 11 am Sat @ First Unitarian Universalist Church of Detroit 4605 Cass Ave.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now