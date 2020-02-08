|
|
Ivy "Marge" Forton
Ivy "Marge" Forton, age 97, February 7, 2020. Loving wife of the late Albert Eugene Forton. Dear mother of Bill Fuller, Gerri (Robert) Cliffe, and the late Robert Fuller. Daughter of the late Sidney and Annie Featherstone. Sister of the late Donald Morris and Jessie Krog. Grandmother of six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation on Monday from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Service Tuesday at 2:00 pm at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 705 W. 11 Mile Road (4 blks E of Woodward), Royal Oak. Burial to take place at Oakview Cemetery. Share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020