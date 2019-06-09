Services
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
the Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery
25800 W. 10 Mile Road
Southfield, MI
Fort Wayne, IN - J. Alan Clark, 66, of Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. A gathering of family and friends for Alan will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46835. A burial of cremated remains will take place on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:30am at the Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, 25800 W. 10 Mile Road, Southfield, Michigan 48033.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
