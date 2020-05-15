|
Jack B. Allen
Bloomfield Hills - Jack B. Allen, 89, of Bloomfield Hills, MI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Jack is predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years, Chandra (Camp) Allen, who passed away in 2016, and is survived by his loving 10 children, 24 grandchildren: and 3 great-grandchildren.
A legendary character, Jack lit up every room he entered. His warmth, generosity, good nature, and famous sense of humor brought joy and companionship to all those who were lucky enough to know him. He will be dearly missed by his ten children and the family's expansive network of friends, near and far.
Jack attended St. Ignatius Loyola Grammar School and High School in Chicago, where he excelled in football, basketball, and student government. After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, he graduated with honors from Chicago's Loyola University and after that attended DePaul University Law School for a short time on the GI Bill.
Known for his ability connect with people and quick wit, Jack had an illustrious career in television and media, rising from mailroom attendant to stagehand on locally produced programs to prominent sales and executive management roles with WLS (Chicago), WABC (New York), WXYZ (Detroit), KNBC (Los Angeles) and WWJ (now WDIV; Detroit), where he led the station as General Manager and provided on-air weekly editorials.
With his beloved Chandra, Jack raised his ten children with a combination of discipline and humor. He balanced the demands of career, parenting and community with relative grace and always a smile. Jack was also a faithful parishioner over the years at the Catholic parishes of St. Regis (Birmingham) and St. Hugo of the Hills (Bloomfield Hills), as well as a fifty year member of Oakland Hills Country Club.
While greatly admired as a husband, father and friend, Jack's favorite role in life was that of grandfather. After raising his ten children, his 24 grandchildren became his life's focus, to care for, teach, listen to, and emotionally support. Jack's most significant legacy is the joy he has brought into their lives. The Allen progeny is a true testament to Jack's passion for life.
Regretfully, the Allen Family must postpone traditional services to commemorate Jack's extraordinary life until an appropriate (and memorable) celebration can be enjoyed by his many admirers.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020