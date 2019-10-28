Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
25450 Plymouth Rd
Redford, MI 48239
(313) 937-3670
Jack D. Moss Obituary
Jack D Moss

Taylor - Cherished significant other to Clarine (son, Steve). Loving father of Linda (Bill) LaPointe, Gary Moss and the late Laura. Dear stepfather of Jamie (Christine). Dearest grandfather of Travis, Cole and Orrieanna.

Jack started with the Detroit Police Dept. in 1953 and retired as Sergeant in 1978.

Visitation Wednesday 2-8 pm with a service that evening at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 25450 Plymouth Rd. in Redford. Please call for the time of service (313) 937-3670. Jack will be laid to rest at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading, MI.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
