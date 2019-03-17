Services
Jack Dewitt McClellan Obituary
Jack Dewitt McClellan

Plymouth - Jack Dewitt McClellan Age 93.

March 13, 2019, of Plymouth, formerly of Detroit Rosedale Park.

Loving husband of the late Barbara. Dear father of Donald (Brenda) and Jack (Joanna). Beloved grandfather of Darin, Jordan, Jared (Jessica) and Jenna. Great grandfather of Sloan.

Jack served in the Army Air Corp during WW II on a B29 Bomber.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Dearborn Heights Christian Assembly or Stark Road Gospel Hall.

Funeral Service at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd., Livonia Tuesday at 10 am. Visitation Monday from 3 - 9 PM.

Please share a memory of Jack at www.rggrharris.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019
