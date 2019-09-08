|
|
Jack Doomanian
Howell/Detroit - His Legacy…Jack Doomanian, 92, passed away peacefully on September 1st. Jack was born Dec. 20, 1926 in Detroit to Harry and Mary (Mezbabian) Doomanian. Jack was employed by the US Postal Service for 47 years and was a World War II veteran. A lifelong resident of the City of Detroit, he loved living on the riverfront, enjoying the view of the Ambassador Bridge and the Canadian shoreline from his condo. He was an avid fan of Greektown casino and all things sports. The official family photographer, he always made sure everyone had snapshots of the latest family gatherings. Jack was generous to a fault and always there for those when they needed him; he lived a quiet but full life. He will always be remembered as doting Uncle Jack to his numerous nieces and nephews. May his memory be eternal.
His Family…Jack is survived by his sister, Elsie and brother, Roopen; and many other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hampar and Fundugh; and siblings, Sam, Sue, Gaze, Nancy and George.
His Farewell…Services for Jack will take place at a later date. Please leave a message of comfort to the Doomanian family by calling 1.877.231.7900 or sign his guest book at borekjennings.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019