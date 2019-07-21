|
Jack Fink
Royal Oak - Jack Fink, 89, passed away peacefully 7/12, holding the hand of the person who loved him best, his companion and dear friend of 60 + years, Willodean Wolczynski. Jack attained the rank of Sgt in the Army Air Corp & was a member of Jewish War Veterans MI & the American Legion. Also past president Royalwood Co-op. Dedicated volunteer at Oak Park Senior Ctr. Funeral GRAVESIDE, Tues, July 23, 2019, 1:30 PM, Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly MI. Contributions to Jewish War Veterans of MI or MI Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019