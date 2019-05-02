Services
Interment
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Resurrection Cemetery
Sterling Heights, MI
Jack Francis Waslar Sr.

Detroit - Jack Francis Waslar Sr., age 88 of Detroit, Michigan, passed away on Monday April 22, 2019 at The Laurels in Toledo, Ohio. Jack was born in Detroit, Michigan, and served in the United States Army during the Korean War earning a purple heart; upon his honorable discharge, he returned home, married Josephine (Altese), raised two children and started an upholstery and interior design business which he operated for many years alongside his wife. Jack loved Detroit sports, model railroads and watching his granddaughters participate in all their activities.

He was preceded in death by his wife, son Jack Jr and daughter Theresa; brothers John and Harold Waslar. He is survived by his loving daughter-in-law Kristine Waslar, granddaughters Ann Marie and Rose Waslar of Toledo, sister-in-law Rose (Ronald) D'Amico; niece Carol Rowland and many other loving nieces and nephews.

Jack will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Sterling Heights, Michigan on May 4, 2019 at 12:00 pm. The Coyle Funeral Home in Toledo, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 2, 2019
