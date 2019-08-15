|
|
Jack H. McBride
- - Jack H. McBride, age 89, passed away at his home in Bloomfield Hills, MI surrounded by his family on August 12th, 2019. Born on January 12th, 1930 in Birmingham, MI to Russell and Dorothy McBride, Jack is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Beth Olin (Paul), Kathy McBride (Jay Goodwin), Ann McBride (Bob Seip), Jonathan McBride and Mandy McBride (Jason Lindquist). Jack was a grandfather to David Olin (deceased), Christina Olin and Leah Pridoehl. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Desmond Funeral Home (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500, from 12:30pm to 2:30pm with funeral services immediately following. Memorial tributes to the Detroit Zoo or .
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019