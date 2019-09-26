|
Jack H. McCoy
Leesburg - McCoy, Jack H., 95, passed away on September 15, 2019 at the Cornerstone Hospice House in Tavares, FL. He retired from the Michigan Bell Telephone Company after 39 years of service. Jack also served his country in the US Army Air Corp during World War II in the Normandy and Northern France campaign in the Night Fighter Squadron.
He is survived by his wife, 2 daughters, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory (352) 787-4343
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019