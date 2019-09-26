Services
Beyers Funeral Home
1123 West Main Street
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-4343
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack McCoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack H. McCoy


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack H. McCoy Obituary
Jack H. McCoy

Leesburg - McCoy, Jack H., 95, passed away on September 15, 2019 at the Cornerstone Hospice House in Tavares, FL. He retired from the Michigan Bell Telephone Company after 39 years of service. Jack also served his country in the US Army Air Corp during World War II in the Normandy and Northern France campaign in the Night Fighter Squadron.

He is survived by his wife, 2 daughters, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory (352) 787-4343



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now