Jack Levitt
Bingham Farms - Jack Levitt, 90, of Bingham Farms, Michigan, died on 12 March 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Helen Levitt. Cherished father of David Levitt, Richard Levitt, and Mark Levitt. Devoted son of the late Benjamin and the late Gussie Levitt. Brother of the late Alfred Levitt and the late Robert Israel Levitt. SERVICES 2:00 P.M. THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019 AT THE DAVID OPPENHEIM MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019