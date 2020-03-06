|
|
Jack Purdy Sherwood
Jack Purdy Sherwood, age 94, life long resident, born, raised and died peacefully with his family around him on February 26, 2020. Born to JC & Vance Sherwood of Fowlerville on February 16, 1926. Married for 74 years to Lucille (Klein) Sherwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother George Sherwood and George's wife, Charlotte and granddaughter Amanda Sherwood of Fowlerville. Jack graduated from Fowlerville High School in 1944. After graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Navy and served during WW2.
After being honorably discharged, he married the love of his life, Lucy Klein. Then worked at the GM proving grounds for a few years before he decided to start his own, small excavation company. In the late 1960's he partnered with Harold Parsons of Howell, MI. and became co-owner of Parsons Construction Inc. In 1975, Jack and Lucy purchased his father in laws dairy farm in Conway Township. After a devastating barn fire, they decided to rebuild and created one of the most state of the art dairy operations, at the time, in Livingston County and renamed it Maple Grove Farms. Where it's still family operated cash crop farm. Jack loved to read and collect movies. He also loved aviation. So much that after becoming a pilot, he and his business partner Harold Parsons, built an airport on his property in Conway Township. Which is now registered as Maple Grove Airport. The local Fowlerville Rotary has held it's yearly Dawn Patrol breakfast every September for nearly 50 years. A fund raising event that Jack was happy to host and looked forward to every year. Jack Sherwood was a kind and generous man, loved and respected by everyone who knew him. He will most definitely be missed….
He is survived by his loving wife Lucy; children, Jacqueline Hunt and Dana (Ellen) Sherwood, both of Fowlerville; grandchildren, Brian (Jackie) Sherwood of Caldonia, MI, Cody (Shannon) Sherwood of Saginaw, MI, Travis (Nichole) Hunt of Fowlerville and Dylan Hunt of Fowlerville; great grandchildren, Ayden, Aliana, Chase and Natalie; siblings, Doris Cypher and Mary Alice Vidito both of Fowlerville. Visitation was held at Herrmann Funeral Home on Saturday February 29th at 10:00 a.m. with a service that followed at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tom Tarpley officiating. Burial followed at Benjamin Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to American Kidney or Hospice of Lansing. Arrangements entrusted to Herrmann Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at pjherrmannfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020