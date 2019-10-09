Services
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
586-463-0098
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack R. Nichols

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack R. Nichols Obituary
Jack R. Nichols

Harrison Twp. - Jack R. Nichols, 81 of Harrison Twp., passed October 2, 2019. Veteran of U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division from 61-64. Retired from Chrysler in 2000 after 30 years. Loving husband of the late Constance "Connie" (Wyland). Dear father of David (Nicole) Nichols, Sheila (Darren) Nichols, Frank (Robin) Nichols, and Tracie (LeDon) Clayborn. Forever cherished by 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main St., Mt. Clemens. Funeral services Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11a.m. (visitation starting at 10:00a.m.) in the funeral home. Contributions to the Drew Crew Charitable Organization, Box 772, Walled Lake, MI 48390 or online at www.thedrewcrew.org. Share memories at www.vickfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
Download Now