|
|
Jack R. Nichols
Harrison Twp. - Jack R. Nichols, 81 of Harrison Twp., passed October 2, 2019. Veteran of U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division from 61-64. Retired from Chrysler in 2000 after 30 years. Loving husband of the late Constance "Connie" (Wyland). Dear father of David (Nicole) Nichols, Sheila (Darren) Nichols, Frank (Robin) Nichols, and Tracie (LeDon) Clayborn. Forever cherished by 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main St., Mt. Clemens. Funeral services Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11a.m. (visitation starting at 10:00a.m.) in the funeral home. Contributions to the Drew Crew Charitable Organization, Box 772, Walled Lake, MI 48390 or online at www.thedrewcrew.org. Share memories at www.vickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019