Lake Orion - John (Jack) Roger Parish age 82 of Lake Orion passed away on March 31, 2020. Born October 4, 1937, in Ann Arbor Michigan. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Kay and Roger Parish and his brother David Parish. He was the loving husband of almost 60 years to Ruth (Eisenbach) Parish. Jack is survived by his cherished children, Scott (Carol) Parish, Stacey (Jack) Zagrodzki, Cynthia (James) Noettl and Sara (Scott) Gildner; 13 beloved grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; dearest brother of Anne (Dan) Ulrey. He graduated from Michigan State University and married Ruth on June 25, 1960. They raised their four children in Bloomfield Hills and later resided in Oxford. Jack spent most of his career as the owner of The Doll Hospital & Toy Soldier Shop in Berkley, a four-generation family business. The toy store and e-commerce business closed in early 2018 after a storied 70-year run. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Rochester. Jack will be missed by the entire family and friends near and far. A memorial service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The () or Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (drmm.org). Please share condolences and see full obituary at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020