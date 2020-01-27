|
Dr. Jack Van Impe
Renowned evangelist and Bible prophecy expert Dr. Jack Van Impe, 88, was welcomed home to heaven on Saturday, January 18, 2020 received by the blessed Savior and Lord he had faithfully served in ministry for more than 70 years.
Dr. Van Impe was born February 9, 1931, in Freeport, Michigan, to Oscar and Marie Louise Van Impe. Oscar was a beer-hall musician who taught young Jack to play the accordion, and the pair performed in pubs until they dedicated their lives to Christ.
Jack graduated from Detroit Bible College in 1951 and married Rexella Shelton, the love of his life, in 1952. He received his start in ministry from Dr. Billy Graham, preaching and performing at Youth for Christ events.
Drs. Jack and Rexella Van Impe presented live evangelism events for 12 years, conducting 260 citywide crusades and 800 week-long church crusades that led some 600,000 to be saved or restored to relationship with Christ.
A good and faithful servant of the Lord, Dr. Van Impe was known as "The Walking Bible" because of his prodigious Scripture memorization. He memorized more than 22,000 verses and inspired countless people to memorize God's Word as well.
A passion for Bible prophecy inspired the Van Impes to launch Jack Van Impe Ministries and their television program, Jack Van Impe Presents, in 1980, with both serving as co-hosts.
For decades, Dr. Jack and Rexella's program was one of the highest-rated Christian programs on TV. It was broadcast to as many as 25,000 cities each week, and more than 150 countries worldwide. Through Jack Van Impe Ministries' television and Internet outreach, Dr. Van Impe led another 7,000,000 souls to Christ.
Memorial Services celebrating Dr. Van Impe's extraordinary life and ministry will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, with a viewing at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. at Woodside Bible Church, Troy Campus, 6600 Rochester Road, Troy, MI 48085. There will be a public visitation on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. at the church.
He will be profoundly missed by his beloved wife, his family and friends, and his viewers. The Jack Van Impe Presents program and Jack Van Impe Ministries will continue. Rexella and the board of directors request prayer as they move forward without Jack.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider a charitable donation to the ministry, which can be found at JVIM.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020