Jack William Ringwood
- - Jack William Ringwood died Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Sheridan at Birmingham where he has been a resident since February.
Jack is the beloved husband and best friend of Roberta (Kohne) Ringwood for more than 69 years. Jack was born in Toledo, Ohio, October 30, 1923, the son of the late Elsie Moss Ringwood and Ernest Ringwood (and brother of the late Victor Ringwood).
Jack is the wonderful father of seven children- 5 boys & 2 girls- as he lovingly referred to as his "basketball team and two cheerleaders".
They are Thomas (Kathleen), Ringwood, Valley Cottage, NY, Katherine Ringwood DeLaTorres (Carlos) NY, NY., Martin Ringwood, Madison Heights, MI, Daniel (Judi) Ringwood, Granada Hills, CA., Susan (Louis) Raona, Madison Heights, MI., Jack Ringwood, Jr., nicknamed "Chip", Whitmore Lake, MI, & Michael (Melissa), Rochester Hills, MI. Jack is survived by 13 loving grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren.
Jack is a proud graduate of New York University where he earned the degree Bachelor of Science at the Stern School of Business.
A decorated Army veteran of WWII Jack served in both European and Asian fields, because of being "color blind" he was rejected by the Air Force which was his first choice. He never lost his love for airplanes.
Jack was a dedicated "railroad man" starting his first job at the age of 17 with the New York Central RR in Toledo, Ohio. From there he moved on to Jacksonville, FL, Indianapolis, IN, Peoria, IL, Dayton, Ohio, New York, NY, and Detroit, MI where he had an office in the Michigan Central RR depot. As he was promoted to higher positions and changes of cities the names of the RRs also changed from PennCentral to ConRail.
Jack retired in 1987 as Director of Automotive Sales, Conrail, and then Jack & "Bobbie" began their traveling days, having visited most of our 50 states and many of our continents. They especially enjoyed trips by train, Jack's favorites were Alaska, Canadian Rockies, and the Orient Express.
Jack loved all sports, especially watching his children participate. His first love was tennis. Jack met Bobbie on a tennis court in Toledo, Ohio and it began a "love" match.
Jack was a devout Catholic where he served in many positions at St. Alan's Church (Now Christ, Our Light!).
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 3-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors 2600 Crooks Rd (Between Maple & Big Beaver), Troy. A scripture service and a sharing of memories will be held at 7pm at the funeral home.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:30 am at Christ, Our Light! Catholic Church, 3077 Glouchester, Troy. Visitation begins at church at 10 am.
His family would like to thank the wonderful, caring staff of the Memory Care unit at the Sheridan. They and Angela Hospice staff were truly inspirational in their devotion to Jack: therefore we would suggest memorials be sent to Angela Hospice, 14100 Newburgh Rd., Livonia, MI 48154.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019