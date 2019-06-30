Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sterling Heights - Scherer, Jacob P., age 90, died June 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marguerite. Dear father of Douglas, David (Diane), Thomas (Lynnette), Bruce (Peggy), and Michael (Anne). Loving grandfather of Matthew, Anna, Zoe, and great-grandfather of Madelyn. Brother of the late Steven Scherer. Memorial Visitation Saturday, July 6th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, with a Memorial Service at 11:30 am, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019
