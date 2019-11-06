|
Jacqueline A. Warner
Warner, Jacqueline A. April 12, 1933-November 5, 2019. Loving mother of Elizabeth (Terry) Rupert, the late Charles Warner, Eleanore (Kevin) Berry, Naubert (Charlotte) Warner, and adopted daughter Shelly Whalen. Beloved grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 13. She had a passion for helping others and loved working as a Senior Coordinator for Eton Senior Center in Dearborn Heights. Visitation on Saturday, November 9 from 12:00 - 8 p.m., with family and friends sharing memories at 6 pm, at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph. Share a memory at www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019