Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Borghese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Borghese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Borghese Obituary
Jacqueline Borghese

Macomb - Jacqueline Borghese, of Macomb, passed away on February 28, 2020 at the age of 88. Jacqueline is the cherished mother of Jeffrey (Robyn) Borghese, Jodi (Stephen) Decker, David (Cheryl) Borghese, and the late Doug (survived by Tammy) Borghese; Beloved grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. For full obituary and service arrangements, please visit www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -