Macomb - Jacqueline Borghese, of Macomb, passed away on February 28, 2020 at the age of 88. Jacqueline is the cherished mother of Jeffrey (Robyn) Borghese, Jodi (Stephen) Decker, David (Cheryl) Borghese, and the late Doug (survived by Tammy) Borghese; Beloved grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. For full obituary and service arrangements, please visit www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020