Jacqueline Del Giudice
Age 86, January 10, Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mother of Katherine Kjolhede(Dirk), Janet Balakian(James), and Peter M. Del Giudice. Dear sister of Mary Duzy and the late Placido, Placido (Ben), Katherine Barbera & Virginia Kolian. Dearest Grandmother of Jacqueline (Dr. Jack Souter) and Janine Kjolhede (Mark Weber) and Alexandra, Katherine, and Nicholas Balakian.
Visitation will be held Monday 3-8 p.m. at Voran Funeral Home 23701 Ford Rd. Dearborn. In-state Tuesday 9:30 am until 10 am Mass at Church of the Divine Child 1055 N. Silvery Lane Dearborn. Entombment St. Hedwig Cemetery. CharlesStepFuneralHome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020