Jacqueline E Woods
Jacqueline E Woods passed away on July 27, 2020 after a four-year battle with cancer at the age of 72.
Born and raised in Detroit as the oldest of three girls, Jackie is a graduate of Cass Technical High School as well as Michigan State and Wayne State Universities. Professionally, she served as a presidential appointee of President Bill Clinton in the US Department of Education as the Director of the Community College Liaison Office. Jackie was also the former head of the American Association of University Women, a leading advocacy organization for education and equity for all women and girls.
She leaves behind two sisters, Carolyn Edwards and Anita May and her son Bo Kemp and his family.
Services will be help online on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Register at https://events.socialiconagency.com/e/jacqueline-e-woods-memorial-serv/register