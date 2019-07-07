Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred Wood Funeral Home
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Fred Wood Funeral Home
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Fred Wood Funeral Home
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI
Jacqueline Kay Grimes


1943 - 2019
Jacqueline Kay Grimes Obituary
Jacqueline Kay Grimes

Passed away on July 3rd at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Larry for 48 wonderful years. Loving mother of Larry Joe (Maria), Shawn (Candice), and the late Brian. Cherished grandma of 8. Dear sister of Sharon, Bonnie, Jimmy, Joan, and the late Donnie. Jackie leaves behind many loving family members and friends. Visitation will take place Monday, July 8th, 2:00pm-8:00pm at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Road (E. of Levan) Livonia. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 9th at 10:30am, visiting 10am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Parkview Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019
