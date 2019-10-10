|
Jacqueline L. Bencher
Grosse Ile - Jacqueline L. Bencher of Grosse Ile, Michigan, passed away October 5, 2019 age 96. Preceded in death by her husband Leo and survived by sons Dennis (Poughkeepsie, NY) Patrick (Grosse Ile, MI) and Robert (Philadelphia, PA). Grandmother of John, Chris, Keith, Rose and Reagan, Great grandmother of Everest, Leo, Sidney and Julia. Mrs. Bencher grew up in Wilkes Barre, PA and moved to Detroit with her mother and brother in 1936. A 1940 graduate of Northwestern High School, Mrs. Bencher was a former President of the Dearborn Historical Society, docent at the Henry Ford Mansion and active in many local volunteer organizations. A private burial will take place at Woodmere Cemetery in Detroit. www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019