Jacqueline Loch
Jacqueline Loch

Warren - Jacqueline Cecilia Loch, age 86, of Warren, Mich.

Jacqueline will be missed dearly by her family and friends who cherished her as someone born to make people laugh, to have fun, and to enjoy life.

Loving wife of Ron Loch. Dear mother of Ron (Lisa) Loch Jr., Pam (Gary) Shimer, and the late Cindy (Rick) Selva. Cherished grandmother of Kate, Bill, Carrie, Shane, Ryan (Crystal), Spencer, Sam, and Sara (Chris). Proud great-grandmother of Zaylie, Zayden, Maisey, and Margot.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice of Michigan would be appreciated. Checks can be mailed to Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding Ave. S.E., Ada, MI 49301, or donations can be made online at HOM.org.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A H Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr Rd
Warren, MI 48093
586-293-8030
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

