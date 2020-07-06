Jacqueline Loch
Warren - Jacqueline Cecilia Loch, age 86, of Warren, Mich.
Jacqueline will be missed dearly by her family and friends who cherished her as someone born to make people laugh, to have fun, and to enjoy life.
Loving wife of Ron Loch. Dear mother of Ron (Lisa) Loch Jr., Pam (Gary) Shimer, and the late Cindy (Rick) Selva. Cherished grandmother of Kate, Bill, Carrie, Shane, Ryan (Crystal), Spencer, Sam, and Sara (Chris). Proud great-grandmother of Zaylie, Zayden, Maisey, and Margot.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice of Michigan would be appreciated. Checks can be mailed to Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding Ave. S.E., Ada, MI 49301, or donations can be made online at HOM.org
.