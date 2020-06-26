Jacqueline O'Brien
1925 - 2020
Jacqueline O'Brien

O'Brien, Jacqueline passed away on June 26, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late James. Dear sister of Robert (Kay) Cullen and the late Louise Stinnett. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family will have a private committal service at Holy Sepulchre in Southfield, Michigan. Please feel free to leave an online condolence to comfort the family at www.howepeterson.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
June 27, 2020
Remembering a kind and gentle woman with heartfelt fondness. Rest in peace Aunt Jackie.
Mary Cullen Guttman
Family
June 27, 2020
Aunt Jackie was the most kind, gentle and caring person. I was so fortunate to know her. She always remembered my birthday with a beautiful card and her thoughtful words. She inspired me to be a communicator through card giving. I will always cherish the time she took me to see The Sound if Music when I was a young girl and her visit to see me at the hospital after I had my son. I always looked up to her as a working woman who was independent and had a wonderful life. Love from your niece, Nancy Cullen Johnson
Nancy Cullen Johnson
Family
June 26, 2020
What a lovely Lady! I am sending love and praying for comfort for Aunt Jackies family who loved her so dearly.
Victoria Jackson
Friend
June 26, 2020
'Aunt Jackie,' I never met you. I wish I'd had the opportunity. Through your niece Lori, I could tell you were a very special person. You will be forever missed and always loved. Your family was so fortunate to have had you in their lives.
Linda Simon
