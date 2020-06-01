Jacqueline Sarah Ford-Davison



Jacqueline Sarah Ford-Davison of Rochester Hills, Michigan passed away on May 27, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 2, 1921. During World War II, Jackie went to work at a munitions factory in Detroit and helped her country. After the war she worked at Graybar Electric Company as an Office Manager for 35 years before retiring. During retirement she moved to Oscoda, Michigan. While living there she enjoyed bird watching and joined the local Audubon Society. She also enjoyed gardening, needle crafts, and especially loved Chihuahuas.



She is survived by her loving daughter Tracey (Michael) Pousak; grandchildren David Pousak and Brian Pousak; nephews Robert Price and Jack Newton; nieces Patricia Beall and Sarah Dudak; great-nieces Kerry, Katey, Kellee, and Julie; and her beloved 8 great-great nieces.



She will be laid to rest at Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley, Michigan.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store