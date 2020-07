Or Copy this URL to Share

Jacqueline Shinoskie



Jacqueline Shinoskie, 89, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 with the love of her family surrounding her.



Jacqueline is survived by her sister, JoAnn Williams, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to current health guidelines.



Memorial donations may be made to Hope Lutheran Church 3640 Madison St. Dearborn, MI 48124.









