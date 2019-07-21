|
Jacquelyn "Jacque" Leuchtman
- - Jacquelyn "Jacque" Leuchtman, July 18, 2019, at the age of 77. Loving wife of Stephen. Cherished mother of Kelly, Troy, Jennifer Wencel (Michael), Sarah Vosburgh (Sean), and Jessica Tharp (Stephen). Devoted grandmother of 19 wonderful grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Family will receive friends Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 11am until the time of Service 3pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019