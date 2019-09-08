Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pixley Funeral Home
322 W. University Drive
Rochester, MI
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Pixley Funeral Home
322 W. University Drive
Rochester, MI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Pixley Funeral Home
322 W. University Drive
Rochester, MI
Jacqulyn Mae "Jackie" Washburn


1935 - 2019
Jacqulyn Mae "Jackie" Washburn Obituary
Jacqulyn "Jackie" Mae Washburn

Rochester Hills - Jacqulyn "Jackie" Mae Washburn (Peluso), age 84, of Rochester Hills, passed away Thursday September 5, 2019. Jackie was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 23, 1935. She married Joe Washburn in Fairview Park Ohio on September 15, 1956. Jackie started her family in Ohio in 1958, and later moved to St. Louis Missouri with her family in 1966. In 1975 the Washburns moved to Rochester Hills where she has been a resident for the last 44 years. Jackie attended St. Irenaeus Catholic Church. There she helped settle refugee families and assisted with funeral luncheons. She also worked as a volunteer serving food to the homeless in Pontiac. She loved gardening and raising flowers at her home and in the community every year. She raised a long line of golden retrievers and leaves behind her last retriever Mandy. Jackie was survived by her husband of 63 years, Joe Washburn; children Jeff Washburn, Jill (Don Henderson) Washburn, and Jon (Jamie) Washburn; and grand-children Bridget, Brett, Brendan, and Brock. She was predeceased by her parents Joe and Emma (Morano) Peluso; and her sister Joanne Alvaro. Jackie's family will welcome all to a visitation on Tuesday 10th from 4-8pm and on Wednesday from 10:30 until the time of funeral service at 11am at Pixley Funeral Home, located at 322 W. University Drive in downtown Rochester, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made in Jackie's honor to the Michigan Humane Society, , and of Michigan. Envelopes will be available at Pixley Funeral Home.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019
