Jaime HuraInkster - Jaime Hura, born June 12, 1978, passed away September 16, 2020. She is survived by her son Braelyn and their cat, Gizmo. She loved Braelyn with all her heart. Jaime is also survived by her mother, Julia Hura. Her brother, Jarrod. Her niece, Kiera. Her sister, Amie. Her grandmother, Mary Lynn. And her aunts and uncles, Barbara (Dennis), Shelly (Brent), and Sharon. She is also survived by many cousins. For you Jaime, no more pain, for all of us, the pain will never end. We will always love and miss you. There are no memorial plans at this time.