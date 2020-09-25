1/
Jaime Hura
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jaime's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jaime Hura

Inkster - Jaime Hura, born June 12, 1978, passed away September 16, 2020. She is survived by her son Braelyn and their cat, Gizmo. She loved Braelyn with all her heart. Jaime is also survived by her mother, Julia Hura. Her brother, Jarrod. Her niece, Kiera. Her sister, Amie. Her grandmother, Mary Lynn. And her aunts and uncles, Barbara (Dennis), Shelly (Brent), and Sharon. She is also survived by many cousins. For you Jaime, no more pain, for all of us, the pain will never end. We will always love and miss you. There are no memorial plans at this time.

www.santeiufuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved